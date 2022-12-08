Rapid City man sent to fed prison after sex crime conviction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another person is sentenced to prison following a sex crime conviction related to the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Jesse James Young, 37 of Rapid City, will serve 11 years and three months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Young, according to a Department of Justice release, had several sexually explicit chats and text messages with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl. That “girl” was an undercover agent participating in a sex trafficking operation targeting internet predators. Young was arrested when he tried to meet up with the girl.

