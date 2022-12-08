More clouds today with snow toward the Nebraska border

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weakening trough will spread clouds and some precipitation into the area today. Snow and light freezing rain will be possible toward the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Friday and this weekend should be mostly dry with milder temperatures. In fact, we may see some 50s on Sunday in parts of the area.

A powerful storm will move into the plains next week. Widespread snow and blowing snow will occur with this storm, causing major impacts to travel. It is still too early to pinpoint the exact path of this storm, but it does look significant so stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
Several Rapid City Citizens utilized Monday night’s public comment period at the city council...
Low Rapid Creek levels because of Pactola rehabilitation work, according to Reclamation Bureau
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs

Latest News

Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Clearing skies later today; still chilly
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny but chilly today.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.