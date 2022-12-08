Mixology at Home - Mocktails

By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the holidays, a lot of our gatherings are around food and drink. But not everyone drinks.

Whether for health or they just don’t like the taste of alcohol, there always are some people who don’t want a cocktail.

A good home bartender always makes sure every guest is taken care of; so, stock up on nonalcoholic beverages: sodas (or pop, depending on where you live), iced tea, juice, and obviously water.

But just pouring a soda isn’t always enough. This is where mocktails come in.

Like their potent namesakes, many of these mocktails have been around for a while, such as the Shirley Temple, Arnold Palmer and Roy Rogers.

Shirley Temple

A ginger ale, lemon-lime soda, lemonade or other non-alcoholic base mixed with grenadine syrup and frequently garnished with a maraschino cherry. Named after the famous child actress.

  • 1/2 TBS grenadine
  • 2.5 oz lemon-lime soda
  • 2.5 oz ginger ale
  • Maraschino cherry

In a collins glass, add ice (almost full), grenadine and then equal parts of the sodas and stir. Garnish with a cherry.

Roy Rogers

A cola base, similarly, mixed with grenadine syrup and garnished with a maraschino cherry. It is named after the famous Western film actor and entertainer.

  • 1/2 to 1 oz grenadine
  • 6 oz cola
  • Maraschino cherry

Arnold Palmer

This is a mix of iced tea and lemonade (equal parts). The exact ratio and type of tea, whether sweetened or unsweetened, is open to interpretation and tastes. Unlike the other two drinks, which simply bear the name of a popular celebrity, champion golfer Arnold Palmer was known to make this drink at home and order it at country clubs after finishing a round.

The more modern mocktails can be elaborate, with ingredients you might not always have on hand. Such as:

Virgin Mary

Everything in the original Bloody Mary, but without the vodka.

Virgin Pina Colada

Pineapple juice, coconut cream, cream of coconut.

For Your Information

Why do good bars always serve water with your drinks? Alcohol is a diuretic and that means you might have to make more trips to the restroom. Drinking without sipping water between rounds could also dehydrate you as well as exaggerate hangover symptoms.

