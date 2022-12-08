I Caught you Caring: Black Hills Toy Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas Day is often portrayed as a time for joy and excitement as children tear into the packages beneath the tree. However, not every child gets the chance to experience that moment.

The Black Hills Toy Drive is filling the gap left behind by the cancellation of the local Toys for Tots program. In the past, that drive collected and handed out presents to more than 2,000 kids.

With so many families relying on Toys for Tots to get their kids gifts, a group of four people banded together to found the Black Hills Toy Drive. It was their hope that this would fill that need in the community, and ensure the children of the Black Hills have a smile on their face Christmas day.

“For me, I think it’s important for people to donate to this cause because we live here, we work here, there are so many families and homeless in the area, and so it’s just a good thing to do to give back to the community that you live and work in,” said Rachelle White, one of the co-founders of the toy drive.

Scott Eggleston, another co-founder added, “It’s important to donate ‘cause we all go through hard times. We all have problems in our lives. We all run into situations where we need somebody’s help, and this is the season of giving. So, if we can give back a little bit and know that on Christmas morning that those children are smiling, that’s what it’s really all about.”

Various businesses around Rapid City have donated money to the Black Hills Toy Drive or volunteered to become a location where people can drop off toys.

“As a local business accepting toys it’s really awesome to see how much the community has come together for this. These guys have put in a ton of work and all the businesses that have stepped up and the people that have came in and donated always are excited to give,” said Mike Maloney, marketing manager for Black Hills Harley Davidson.

This year the toy drive hopes to hand out more than 2,000 toys to children of all ages. Based on donations already received the Black Hills Toy Drive is in need of gifts for kids ages 8-18.

“It’s easier to buy for the younger kids because there seem to be a more availability of toys or things that would interest a kid or what people would want to give their kids for Christmas,” said Eggleston.

Nick Rottum, who is also a co-founder of the Black Hills Toy Drive states, “It’s really cool, it’s overwhelming because there so many people that need help in the community. But it feels really good to know that we’re feeling those needs and taking care of the kids in the community, so they wake up with a toy Christmas morning.”

The last day to drop off toys is December 10 and distribution is scheduled for December 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robbinsdale Lounge. For a list of drop-off locations head to the Black Hills Toy Drive Facebook page.

