DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash

Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety released some details of their investigation into the fatal car vs. train accident that occurred Wednesday evening south of Harrisburg.

The DPS report says the 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driver did not yield at a railroad crossing and collided with a southbound BNSF train approximately one mile south of Harrisburg. The two female passengers in the pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The 43-year-old male operator of the train was not injured.

The seatbelt use of those involved is under investigation. Charges are pending against the pickup driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

