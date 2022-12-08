Defacing prehistoric art costs Montana man $7K

Montana man gets a year probation and pays a fine for defacing a historic site in the Black...
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Montana man was sentenced in federal court Dec. 5 for defacing a prehistoric Native American art site.

Balgaroslav Todorov Latinow, 56 of Missoula, was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $7,156 in restitution.

Latinow carved into a Native American rock art panel in Red Canyon in the Black Hills National Forest, a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

