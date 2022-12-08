Community works together to rescue 4 horses that had fallen through ice

Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen pond. (Source: Amber Countryman / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALISPELL, Mont. (Gray News/TMX) – Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen pond.

The South Kalispell Fire Department responded to the scene near Patrick Creek on Monday afternoon and found four horses stuck in a deep pond after falling through the ice.

Firefighters, along with Flathead County Animal Control officers, staff from Rebecca Farm and “many neighbors,” worked to rescue the horses, the fire department said.

Videos shared by Amber Countryman show the horses snorting and agitated in the water.

The first rescuers on scene initially tried constructing a ramp and digging a bank in the ice for the horses to climb out.

Rescuers worked together with several lines of rope to pull the animals out of the water one by one.

Fire officials said all four horses were successfully transported for veterinary care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
Several Rapid City Citizens utilized Monday night’s public comment period at the city council...
Low Rapid Creek levels because of Pactola rehabilitation work, according to Reclamation Bureau
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights Wednesday evening as the House of Representatives works...
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions passes House, goes to Biden to sign
This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A new study is reassuring for women who are...
Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe
Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s earlier case
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal