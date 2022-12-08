Casey Anthony opens up about daughter’s death

A decade after being acquitted for the death of her daughter, Casey Anthony finally spoke out in a new docuseries. (Credit: CNN, NBC, Peacock)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It has been over a decade since Casey Anthony was acquitted after being charged with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.

Anthony never testified during her trial, but she is speaking on camera for the first time publicly in a new documentary.

“The only person in this world that matters to me still is my daughter, but I’m still defending the fact I didn’t hurt her,” she said.

Fourteen years after her daughter disappeared, Anthony says she still misses her.

In the new docuseries on Peacock titled, “Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies,” Anthony shares for the first time on camera her own theory about what happened to her daughter, Caylee.

Anthony said she took a nap with her daughter on that last day and woke up to her father holding Caylee in her arms.

“She’s soaking wet. I can see him standing there with her, and he handed her to me and telling me that it’s my fault,” she said.

Anthony said her father took Caylee after that, and she does not know what happened next.

Five months after Caylee was reported missing, her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area about half a mile from the family’s home.

She had duct tape over her mouth and was inside a laundry bag and garbage bags.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder, lying to investigators and other charges.

At her trial in 2011, Anthony’s defense team claimed the little girl drowned in the family’s pool, and the accidental drowning spiraled out of control with Anthony and her dad covering up Caylee’s death, but in the new docuseries, Anthony puts the blame squarely on her father, suggesting Caylee died on his watch.

“I know people are going to question why didn’t I make a phone call, why didn’t I call 911? I have to live with that knowing I failed to protect my child,” she said.

For 31 days, Anthony kept quiet.

“During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was alive. My father kept telling me she was OK,“ she said.

When Anthony’s mother finally called 911 to report Caylee missing, Anthony said the girl’s nanny had taken her.

It turns out that nanny never existed, which Anthony admits in the documentary.

In the docuseries, Anthony says she was lying to protect her father as she had been taught to do, following what she claims were years of sexual abuse by him beginning at age 8.

“My father was holding me down and raping me. It happened again and again and again. It was like I was brainwashed, and it wasn’t until much later that I started to realize why,” she said.

At her trial, her father, George Anthony, denied abusing his daughter or having anything to do with Caylee’s death.

Peacock says he turned down an offer to appear on their program.

After more than 100 witnesses at her trial, Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murder, but she was convicted of providing false information to police.

She was freed shortly afterward due to the time that she spent in jail awaiting trial.

Anthony said she will always wonder what really happened to Caylee.

“I don’t know if it would be better to know or just keep not knowing because I don’t know what the truth is. All I know is that something happened,” she said.

Anthony is working for the private investigations firm owned by one of the lead investigators in her defense team, Patrick McKenna.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
Several Rapid City Citizens utilized Monday night’s public comment period at the city council...
Low Rapid Creek levels because of Pactola rehabilitation work, according to Reclamation Bureau
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs

Latest News

Neighbors said they heard gunshots the night the power grid was attacked in North Carolina.
Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks
U.S. gas prices are now slightly cheaper than they were a year ago.
Gas prices now cheaper than one year ago
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Neighbors said they heard gunshots the night the power grid was attacked in North Carolina.
Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks
Cherelle Griner speaks about her wife's release from Russian prison Thursday from the White...
Brittney Griner's wife expresses relief