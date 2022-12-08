75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East

Soldiers with the 109th Regional Support Group in annual training at Camp Dodge, Iowa,...
Soldiers with the 109th Regional Support Group in annual training at Camp Dodge, Iowa, September 2022.(South Dakota National Guard)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before they travel overseas, the soldiers will finish training at Fort Hood, Texas.

A deployment ceremony is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., at Saint Thomas Moore High School in Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Several Rapid City Citizens utilized Monday night’s public comment period at the city council...
Pactola flow into Rapid Creek is increased

Latest News

The Lakota Voice Project is lifting up Lakota youth with its annual Christmas campaign.
Lakota Voice Project lifting up Lakota youth with annual Christmas campaign
A spruce tree laying down after being cut down.
Chopping a Christmas tree down helps the Black Hills National Forest
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of an apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash