Work at the YMCA Kid Stop Afterschool Program

YMCA childcare program has open positions
By Alena Neves
Dec. 7, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - YMCA’s Kid Stop Afterschool Program is for school aged kids who need child care from grades Kindergarten through 5th grades after school. The program runs Monday-Friday from school dismissal until 5:30 p.m. Various structured activities are provided each day that take advantage of the YMCA facilities that include the Kid Center, Classroom, Kids Kave, Playground and Gym.

Alex Ruton, Youth Development Associate with the YMCA says, “It’s safe place for children to attend afterschool. A lot of educational enhancement activities as well as providing several health and wellness activities, group games, team building, time to spend with friends as well as having nutritional snacks each day. We strive to make every child knowledgeable on the YMCA’s core values: honesty, caring, respect and responsibility through character development lessons and role modeling.”

Ruton also says that they have many kids enrolled in this program but are in need of help, “over 325 children enrolled, with a waiting list of over 75 kiddos. Like many organizations in the area, the YMCA is in need of employees.”

She goes on to say they are currently looking for positive role models who would like to spend time playing and mentoring children. Full and Part time positions are available; Site Coordinators work 26 hours per week, and Aides average about 17.5 hours a week. No nights or weekends and positions can carry over to summer working at our Summer Camp, Giraffic Park. Benefits include free membership to YMCA for you and your family & so much more. If you are interested in applying for any of the open positions please click the link above.

