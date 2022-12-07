New RCPD position to encourage officer recruitment

The RCPD created a new position focused on helping recruit new law enforcement officers.
The RCPD created a new position focused on helping recruit new law enforcement officers.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A newly created Rapid City Police Department position is focused on working with the community on recruitment efforts that will inspire the next generation of officers.

The position is heavily focused on creating engagement in the community with the RCPD to encourage recruitment. According to the RCPD, this comes after a realization that they have not been able to focus on being able to recruit as efficiently as they would like.

”Hiring has been somewhat of an issue for almost every business including the government. So, we’re going to take and make those efforts more of a concentrated effort and really just go straight to a full-time position of trying to get people through the doors,” said Rapid City Department Special Operations Division Captain John Olson.

The RCPD adds that the position will capitalize on engagement already in place and it will also enhance current recruitment activities.

If you are interested in learning more about the position you can head over to the RCPD website for more information.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
The city’s Planning Commission voted to grant that permit, but an appeal was made to the full...
Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary
A Summerset man is sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug distribution.
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

Latest News

South Dakota graduate students Maddipudi and Huynh also thank their mentors and advisors who...
Biotechnology Company at SDM finds a new way to turn crop waste into a valuable product
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
November ridership numbers show the popularity of Youth Ride Free program in Rapid City.
More kids continue to hitch a ride on Rapid City transit buses
The former Yankton Sioux Tribe chief of police faces federal charges on wire fraud claims.
Former Yankton Sioux Tribe’s police chief charged with fraud