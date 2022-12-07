New RCPD position to encourage officer recruitment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A newly created Rapid City Police Department position is focused on working with the community on recruitment efforts that will inspire the next generation of officers.

The position is heavily focused on creating engagement in the community with the RCPD to encourage recruitment. According to the RCPD, this comes after a realization that they have not been able to focus on being able to recruit as efficiently as they would like.

”Hiring has been somewhat of an issue for almost every business including the government. So, we’re going to take and make those efforts more of a concentrated effort and really just go straight to a full-time position of trying to get people through the doors,” said Rapid City Department Special Operations Division Captain John Olson.

The RCPD adds that the position will capitalize on engagement already in place and it will also enhance current recruitment activities.

If you are interested in learning more about the position you can head over to the RCPD website for more information.

