Major storm is possible next week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.

