‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.(Diana)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water.

The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.

“Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so you can’t count on them every day,” Medwick explained.

Some people in the area were able to snap pictures of the incredible sight.

Although their friends may believe they edited the image, coastal weather conditions are to credit for causing this phenomenon.

“Light-bending temperature inversions create these very cool mirages. In this case, advancing warmth topped the air adjacent to the chilly, December ocean surface,” said Medwick.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
The city’s Planning Commission voted to grant that permit, but an appeal was made to the full...
Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary
A Summerset man is sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug distribution.
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

Latest News

A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.
Paul Fleisher and his wife Debra are seen Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at their home in Henrico...
Interracial marriages to get added protection under new law
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
FILE: A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol badge is pictured in this photo from the agency's Twitter.
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol