Breakfast with the Grinch; providing last-minute Christmas gift shopping and fun for the whole family
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - He’s not here to steal Christmas this year, but he may steal your breakfast.
The Grinch is in town for a breakfast event and local vendor fair.
Breakfast with the Grinch is Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and the vendor fair runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Monument.
