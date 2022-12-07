Arkansas teen elected youngest Black mayor in US

FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.
FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EARLE, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor-elect of Earle.

He shared the news on social media, saying: “It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

“I have what it takes as a first comer,” Smith told WMC in August. “I want to get a lot done at this amount of time. I want to do what it takes to better the city of Earle, Arkansas.”

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

