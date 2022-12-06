SD group pushing for ‘open primary’ amendment in 2024

Pretty soon, you may be able to vote for a candidate in the primaries in South Dakota,...
Pretty soon, you may be able to vote for a candidate in the primaries in South Dakota, regardless of your party affiliation.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pretty soon, you may be able to vote for a candidate in the primaries in South Dakota, regardless of your party affiliation.

An election reform organization called ‘South Dakota Open Primaries’ is pushing for a constitutional amendment to allow people to vote across party lines during the state’s primary elections.

This would apply to federal, state, legislative and county races.

Chairman Joe Kirby said that the current system encourages candidates to appeal to the most extreme parts of their bases.

”The new system would encourage candidates instead to appeal to a broad base of voters,” Kirby said. “So, you might end up with the same people winning. Kristi Noem, John Thune, Dusty Johnson, but they would come out with different messages.”

The proposed system is what’s known as a ‘top two’ system, which allows all candidates to run in a jungle primary, and then the two candidates with the most votes square off in the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Rapid City police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage ditch.
RCPD investigating unattended death
A Summerset man is sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug distribution.
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
The supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest is working on a revised forest plan.
Governors Noem and Gordon not happy with Black Hills Forest plan
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night

Latest News

The city’s Planning Commission voted to grant that permit, but an appeal was made to the full...
Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary
Her name is Snooky and she's as unique as she can be for a Chow-Mix
Snooky the Fluffy Adorable Chow-Mix
This is one of the first publicly-released photographs of the B-21 Raider.
“Left the event with a sense of pride,” says Box Elder mayor after B-21 Raider unveiling
Airport board got a look at schematics for an expansion project.
Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion