Rapid City could use more ‘angels’

Helping those in need this holiday season.
Helping those in need this holiday season.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12.

Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has information on a child so you can get the perfect gift. Just bring the gift back, unwrapped, to the same location.

You can also use an online option by going to the link on the back of the gift tag. The toy will then be shipped directly to the Salvation Army of the Black Hills.

Rapid City angel tree locations:

  • City Hall, 300 Sixth Street
  • Roosevelt Park Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street
  • Rapid City Fire Department, 10 Main Street
  • Rapid City Police Department’s Records Division at the Public Safety Building, 300 Kansas City Street (call 605-394-4117 for staff escort to the tree)
  • Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, 235 Waterloo Street.

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is also participating with an Angel Tree among its staff.

Additional drop-off locations in the community include the Salvation Army in Rapid City at 405 North Cherry, or in Spearfish at 320 Ryan Road and numerous businesses in the Rapid City area.

