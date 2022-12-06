Pet of the Week: Snooky

By Alena Neves
Published: Dec. 6, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a gorgeous Chow-Mix with very a strong look. She is quite unique, sweet and very dashing. As elegant as a Chow Chow can be, meet Snooky, your typical meatball. She’s full of energy and loves attention just like her Jersey Shore predecessor. Her fluffy black hair is captivating with a curious outgoing nature.

Snooky enjoys being around people and her adorable floppy ears are perfect for fist-bumpin’ the night away so if you are looking for a new friend you can meet her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills and adopt Snooky for $90. Snooky is available for adoption throughout the week starting at 11am.

Snooky is 14 years old and in great shape. She loves playing in the snow and exploring all the new smells. She walks very nicely on a leash and responds to commands. She would make any home a great couch cuddling buddy and loves her treats. Once you look in her mesmerizing eyes she’s yours.

