Noem on cutting grocery sales tax: ‘We can afford it’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even with concern over a possible national recession, Gov. Kristi Noem believes the state can make good on her campaign promise to repeal the sales tax on groceries.

That was front and center in the governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre.

While the cost of cutting the grocery tax is estimated to be $100 million, Noem pointed to the permanent revenue growth as a reason why the state can absorb the lost revenue.

“We have $310 million in permanent revenue growth,” Noem said. “And we still have $208 million even after we deliver this tax cut to the people. We have been exceeding estimates by about $25 million a month. The people of South Dakota overwhelmingly want this tax cut, and they know we can afford it.”

There are flies in the ointment, of course.

One is that possible recession. However, Noem said economists indicate that a recession would be “investment-led,” that unemployment would stay low (Noem claims fewer than 700 people are on unemployment benefits in the state now), and consumer spending should not be heavily impacted.

Last year, South Dakota had a record-breaking budget surplus of $115.5 million. Higher than expected sales and use tax receipts helped feed that surplus, leading the governor to say the state’s economy is in “a far stronger position than the nation’s as a whole.”

The second is the state Legislature. A plan to repeal the sales tax on groceries was floated in the 2022 session, only to be killed in the debate over the budget.

In a release following the governor’s budget address , South Dakota Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree said he was pleased and the state Senate would work with the governor during the 98th Legislative Session that begins Jan. 9. However, he didn’t specifically mention the repeal of the grocery tax in his statement.

“The GOP-led Senate is dedicated to making sure our residents are taxed fairly and that South Dakota remains fiscally sustainable in the long term,” Crabtree said.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba’s statement about Noem’s budget recommendation pointed to several items as his party’s goals.

“Democrats are pleased that the Governor is claiming three of our priorities as her own: cutting the sales tax on food, paid parental leave, and 100 percent tuition benefits for our guard members,” Nesiba said. “We look forward to working with our Republican colleagues to bring these into reality.”

Medicaid Coverage

Another area where South Dakota’s budget will see an increase is on the Medicaid front. Voters overwhelmingly told the state they want more people covered, and that costs.

According to Noem, in the first year of expanded coverage, South Dakota will be on the hook for $13 million. The next year that creeps up to $16 million and in five years, more than $80 million.

The governor isn’t entirely on board with the expansion, although she knows the state must fund it.

“Make no mistake, the expansion of Medicaid – as passed on the November ballot by the people of this state – is an expansion of a government program that will give free healthcare to a population of the state that the majority are able-bodied, single males,” Noem said.

On-Going Budget

The governor also proposes a 5 percent increase for state aid to education, state employees and health providers; double the state requirement.

The governor didn’t go into a lot of details for fiscal 2024, which is a recommended $7.25 billion. Of that, $2.2 billion comes from general funds, $3.4 billion from federal funds, and another $1.6 from other funds not specified.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.