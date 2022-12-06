Helping fine-tune your business plan with the small details

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It begins with an idea and then runs from there, starting a business takes detail. There are many services in western South Dakota that help people start a business, like the Small Business Development Center.

The business development center helps entrepreneurs with no-cost business advice. Often people are referred by banks to help lay out their business plans. One of the business consultants at the Small Business Development Center says people are ready to start a business but need help in the next steps.

“You have to do the research, I mean who...if you have a product or a service, what’s the age group you’re going after? Is it going to be males or females or whatever it may be, you have to determine if that market’s there,” said Mark Retersdorf, business consultant, at the South Dakota Small Business Development Center.

The Small Business Development Center also helps current businesses and people looking to sell their businesses.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.