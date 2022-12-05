Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Summerset man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking.

Thomas Beetem was sentenced to 16 months in prison Nov. 18. Beetem will then be on supervised release for three years.

Beetem pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in July. He had a substance containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that he distributed to another person in Rapid City.

