Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:04 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area this morning. Some light snow will accompany this system, with the best chance of any small accumulation being north of I-90.

Temperatures will be cold today with highs mostly in the 20s. The rest of the week will be dry, with cool temperatures through Thursday, then a brief warm-up Friday before cooler, seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.

