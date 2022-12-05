RCPD investigating unattended death

Rapid City police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage ditch.
Rapid City police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage ditch.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:57 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning.

The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue.

According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say the man, in his 30s, was last seen “intoxicated, leaving his nearby residence” the night before.

Medical staff and law enforcement on the scene did not notice any signs of trauma or indications of foul play. An autopsy will be performed.

The man’s name was not released.

