Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Rapid City.

Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

The crash was just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Haines Avenue and Hale Place, which is five miles north of Rapid City.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, an SUV driven by a 14-year-old girl was southbound on Haines Avenue when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle, driven by the 50-year-old crash victim.

The teenaged driver, as well as a 50-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV, were not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

