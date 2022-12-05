Governors Noem and Gordon not happy with Black Hills Forest plan

Noem is concerned that the two states will continue to lose timber mills
The supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest is working on a revised forest plan.
The supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest is working on a revised forest plan.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The governors of South Dakota and Wyoming want the supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest to rework a set of draft assessments for the forest’s plan.

In a letter to the supervisor, Jeff Tomac, Governors Kristi Noem and Mark Gordon wrote: “We request that the Forest Service produce another set of draft assessments with a public comment period, that those assessments include citations for factual statements, and that they contain discussion of why one authority was relied upon over another.”

The letter was prompted by the decline of timber mills in the Black Hills.

“The mills in our region are critical infrastructure, and our states have already experienced several mill closures,” wrote Noem. “We have seen the ramifications in other states after they lost their mill infrastructure and we do not want to suffer similar fates.

The governors claim the Forest Service used flawed statements “not backed by scientific material” in its revisions. They pointed to what they believe are errors in analysis and assumptions in timber sustainability.

