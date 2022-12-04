Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion

Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh (LEFT), Thomas Tarley (RIGHT)and Soteemon Poley (MIDDLE) in...
Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh (LEFT), Thomas Tarley (RIGHT)and Soteemon Poley (MIDDLE) in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM MST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide.

Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.

According to jail records, Yuoh was booked into the Minnehaha County jail Saturday at 10:59 p.m., while Tarly and Poley were booked Sunday at 12:21 a.m. Yuoh is being held on $1 million bond. Tarley and Poley are being held without bond.

Officers responded to a home on S. Duluth Avenue near W. 21st Street on Aug. 19 for a death investigation. They found Billion dead inside the home. An autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide by gunshot.

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home(George Boom)

According to Sioux Falls Police, the investigation is ongoing and more information will be made available at Monday morning’s police briefing.

