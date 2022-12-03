The yearly “Black Hills Indian Market” features indigenous art on exhibit at Dahl Arts Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show.

The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music.

Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated the event, and said that the indigenous art community is alive and well after bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She adds that expression through art has been important for the Lakota people throughout all of their history.

”It how we kept our history, along with oral history,” Two Bulls said. “So, in continuing that, we have a lot of artists that express themselves, tell their stories through art, paintings, jewelry, and anything.”

The event also featured guest speakers telling stories about their experiences in the community.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.