See you in the village!

Minneluzahan Senior Center
Minneluzahan Senior Center(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City.

The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.

“The goal is to make a difference in the community for people who need a difference in their life,” said Moose.

This year the center is selling Christmas items, toys, and baked goods.

The kids who visit will be able to hear a Christmas story from Santa’s granddaughter and participate in a reindeer cake walk.

The event happens Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9am to 1pm and is open to the public

If you would like to donate to the senior center, you can call to drop off your donations at 605-394-1887

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
Ashley Peltier was on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend
A season pass for Black Hills recreation areas, including Pactola Reservoir, are available.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
DPS releases the name of a Box Elder man killed in Nov. 16 crash.
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim