Rocking around the Christmas tree, the festival of trees supports volunteers

Newell Festival of Trees fundraises for area firefighters, emergency services
Decorated tree line the walls of the Newell City Hall waiting for the winning bid.
Decorated tree line the walls of the Newell City Hall waiting for the winning bid.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Across western South Dakota towns are decking the halls for the holiday season, with candy canes on streetlights and Christmas trees lit with colorful lights.

In the tree-mendous town of Newell, the festival of trees rocks the Newell City Hall on Saturday. The event supports area volunteer emergency services, Vale, Nisland/Arpan, and Newell volunteer emergency services. The Nisland and Arpan Emergency departments are raising money to keep their responders safe. They want gear and cleaning supplies to clean their own gear without taking it home because the first responders are volunteers not full-time.

“They’re businessmen, they’re ranchers, they’re welders, they’re waitresses and they don’t necessarily have spare time, but they take the time to serve the community,” praised Stan Lewis a volunteer for the Nisland/Arpan Fire Department.

The Newell Festival of Trees is at the city hall and doors open at 9 am, click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
Ashley Peltier was on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend
A season pass for Black Hills recreation areas, including Pactola Reservoir, are available.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
DPS releases the name of a Box Elder man killed in Nov. 16 crash.
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim

Latest News

Ellsworth Air Force Base has a rich history of Bombers that spans all the way back to 1942.
South Dakota Air and Space Museum shares the history of bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Minneluzahan Senior Center
See you in the village!
Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force introduce the B-21 Raider, the world’s first...
Air Force, Northrop Grumman roll out B-21 Raider
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City before the November...
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge