Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2

Sabres seal win over Americans, Coyotes volleyball falls in first round
University of South Dakota Volleyball
University of South Dakota Volleyball
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
Ashley Peltier was on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend
A season pass for Black Hills recreation areas, including Pactola Reservoir, are available.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
DPS releases the name of a Box Elder man killed in Nov. 16 crash.
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim

Latest News

Black Hills State Women's Basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 1
12-1 Douglas wrestling
Douglas wrestlers win season opener
12-1 stevens basketball
Stevens girls look to deliver another big season
11-30 SDSU football
SDSU prepares for playoff game against Delaware