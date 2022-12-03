Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 1

BHSU battles Regis, Mines hosts UCCS
Black Hills State Women's Basketball
Black Hills State Women's Basketball(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both the Black Hills State men’s and women’s basketball teams had tough tests Friday night as they hosted the Regis Rangers. Plus, South Dakota Mines had the task of taming Mountain Lions with UC-Colorado Springs in town. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those games in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

