Study: Pain relief from marijuana use may be partly placebo effect

FILE: A new study suggests pain relief from marijuana may come from a belief that the treatment...
FILE: A new study suggests pain relief from marijuana may come from a belief that the treatment helps.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests a benefit that many with chronic pain receive from using marijuana may not come from the actual drug.

The journal JAMA Network Open published the study on cannabis Monday. It found patients just believing in the effects of the treatment can help in reducing pain.

The new research analyzed 20 studies using cannabis for pain control in over 1,400 adults.

Some of the patients received cannabis, while others received a placebo treatment.

Researchers said patients reported large improvements in pain with both treatments.

This suggests much of that relief could come from simply believing using marijuana will help control their pain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Peltier was on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend
Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
A season pass for Black Hills recreation areas, including Pactola Reservoir, are available.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
DPS releases the name of a Box Elder man killed in Nov. 16 crash.
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail shows Joe Kennedy. According...
Affidavit: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, ‘cut them up’
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says
Wildlife officials in Oregon freed a buck that was entangled in Christmas lights.
Deer entangled in Christmas lights rescued by wildlife officials
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Jury to begin deliberations at Harvey Weinstein rape trial