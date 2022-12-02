Rochford home fire spreads to forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about a mile west of Rochford. Several engines and crews, as well as a dozer, are on the scene.

While the home on Melchert Place was a total loss, no one was injured.

