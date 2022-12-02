Police: SUV crashes into post office, killing customer

Police said a woman was killed at a post office in Houston when a driver slammed into the building. (KHOU, CELEDON FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Jason Miles
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A woman is dead after a driver slammed into a post office on Wednesday in Houston, according to police.

They are investigating what they believe was an accident by an elderly driver.

The Westheimer Station Post Office was temporarily closed because of Wednesday’s crash.

Houston police believe an 84-year-old woman parking in a handicapped spot accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, sending her SUV careening right through the front door.

Video from shortly after the crash shows that the vehicle ended up in the lobby, slamming into an interior wall, but not before fatally striking a 58-year-old customer.

Coincidentally, both people involved in this tragic accident lived in the same neighborhood.

“Just knew something was wrong,” Melody Celedon, the victim’s daughter said.

She identified her mother, Karen Keagan, as the customer who was killed.

Celedon drove to the post office herself after suspecting her mom may have been the victim.

“Saw on the news, like, what happened, and I know my sister had mentioned she was mailing a package to her,” Celedon said.

Both daughters are in college and said their single mom was funny, quirky and worked hard to help support them.

“She’s in a better place. Like, I know she’s still here,” Celedon said. “Like, we miss her”

Police said the crash remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed. They said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Her family has asked for privacy.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

