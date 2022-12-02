Monae Johnson becomes SD secretary of state a little early

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monae Johnson will become South Dakota’s secretary of state a little earlier than originally planned.

Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Johnson to take office Monday, Dec. 5, because outgoing Secretary of State Steve Barnett is resigning to return to the private sector.

“Tom Deadrick, my new deputy secretary of state, and I will immediately get to work for the citizens of South Dakota to finish up the year-end duties,” Johnson said in a release.

Johnson was elected secretary of state in the November, with 64 percent of the vote. She will take office for her full term on Jan. 2, 2023.

