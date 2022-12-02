The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA.

Today is National Mutt Day.

If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of dog that shelters have up for adoption. Whether your furry friend is a mix between 1, 2 or 5 breeds, there are many benefits to having a mutt,

Mutts are less likely to exhibit issues with intelligence and behavior that can be associated with the interbreeding of purebred dogs. They are also more often recommended for first-time dog owners.

“It cuts down a lot of the genetic inheritance that might come. Some dogs are more prone to hip dysphasia or cataracts, you know, all those purebred are very known for it. So having a mixed mutt will decrease that and also temperaments. You know, a lot of your hounds are very focused on small animals, you mix that with another dog it will cut down on that temperament and make them a more well-rounded dog overall,” says Kay Keeper, the outreach adoption coordinator at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

To adopt a mutt right here in the Black Hills you can head down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills or any animal shelter near you.

