Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City

The National Weather Service says part of Rapid City will have poor air quality Friday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of “The Gap” has been issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning.

The alert is expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. due to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS.

Those winds will keep the fine dust in the air, producing poor air quality that can affect the elderly, young children, and anyone with respiratory issues.

You can monitor the city’s air quality by clicking on the Air Quality Index on the Rapid City website.

