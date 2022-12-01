Windy weather along with snowfall tonight and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will impact Sheridan County overnight and early tomorrow morning. After sunrise, snow will continue to spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming. Snow will then impact Western South Dakota in the late morning and early afternoon. The snowfall will clear out of our area by sunset. 4″ of snow is expected in Sheridan, 1-2″ for the rest of Wyoming and the northern hills, less than 1″ elsewhere. It will also continue to be very windy tonight and tomorrow. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the majority of the Black Hills until 11pm tonight. There will also be a Wind Advisory that will go into effect tomorrow at 7am and last until 5pm for a good portion of the South Dakota plains. Expect wind gusts up to 60 mph for those in the High Wind Warning, and gusts up to 50 mph for those in the Wind Advisory. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s for most of Western South Dakota, but we could see lows in the single digits further north and west. Highs tomorrow will not be much warmer, with most of our area only peaking in the teens and 20s. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s, so we will see warmer weather over the weekend. We’ll see cooler temperatures again for most of next week with highs in the 20s and 30s.

