Windy and unseasonably warm today; Much colder Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong, gusty southwest winds will cause temperatures to soar into the 50s in many areas this afternoon. High Wind Warnings and Advisories are in effect today, mainly in the Black Hills and southern Campbell County in Wyoming.

A strong cold front shifts winds to the north and ushers in much colder air again tonight and Friday. Some light snow can be expected behind the front,with 1″-2″ possible from the Black Hills on west into Wyoming.

Quiet weather is on tap for the weekend, but another front will bring colder air and some flurries Monday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.