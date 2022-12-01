New Underwood weather radar is back in business

New Underwood weather radar malfunction caused enough damage to keep it off line for several...
New Underwood weather radar malfunction caused enough damage to keep it off line for several days.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Weather service radar located in New Underwood went down Nov. 10-15. Any time a weather radar goes down it is inconvenient but as winter weather looms, that outage could be serious.

“That slip joint (a “slip joint” takes the signal from the rotating dish and takes information down to a stationary pedestal) seized and when it seized everything continued to rotate, grabbed eight cables total, snapped the cables. It broke a bunch of stuff, broke the bracket and that’s what brought the whole radar system down,” said Dave Hintz, meteorologist in charge, National Weather Service, Rapid City.

The radar runs every day and monitors thunderstorms, snow, and wind shift patterns, across Western South Dakota and Northeast Wyoming.

Routine maintenance is done on the radar, monthly, quarterly, and semiannually, taking anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours. But as recent events prove, that is no guarantee something doesn’t break. The radar is now repaired and operating again.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian

Latest News

Through her ranching background and love of horses, Fortune has found a home at the SunCatcher...
I Caught you Caring: Meet Francie Fortune
Gusts could be up to 60 mph
Some snow Friday
In 2021, the South Dakota attorney general’s office announced the creation of a position to...
Bridging the gap; attorney general’s office unveils new MMIP & human trafficking coordinators
Kids with their gifts from the 2021 toy drive, credit Cheyenne River Youth Project.
Holiday tradition continues for the Cheyenne River Youth Project