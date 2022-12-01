I Caught you Caring: Meet Francie Fortune

Through her ranching background and love of horses, Fortune has found a home at the SunCatcher...
Through her ranching background and love of horses, Fortune has found a home at the SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 60 million people, including three million children, struggle with some type of disability.

Disabilities can be major or minor, affecting both adults and children in different ways. Often, it leaves families fearful about what the future may hold. But Francie Fortune, executive director of the SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, is committed to helping people through her love of horses and the outdoors.

SunCatcher offers equestrian therapy sessions to people of all ages with special needs including down syndrome, the autism spectrum, cerebral palsy, PTSD, and ADHD.

Fortune, who grew up in the Black Hills, landed at SunCatcher first as a volunteer. It was during one of her first sessions she realized she had found her passion.

“There is an amazing, amazing joy in being able to help people gain courage and gain confidence in themselves, as well as help their families and caregivers see that maybe the future that they were full of fear for, actually not so much filled with hopelessness and things that their child or their loved one won’t be able to do but filled with things and opportunities that they never would have had otherwise,” said Fortune, on why her job brings her delight.

Amber Quinn, an instructor at the academy, says Fortune is the most dedicated individual she knows.

Quinn continued to say “I never meet an individual who works harder or cares more about what she does and there is you know like in most nonprofits not a lot of money to it. But she just pours everything that she is into Suncatcher and works tirelessly, she runs circles around the rest of us and she’s so motivated and committed and I guess really, she just believes in what she does completely.”

Fortune believes that a disability is just a different ability and that by extending hope and respect to individuals they are capable of anything.

“And whether it’s more obvious to other people that you have different abilities than they might, we’re all dealing with some kind of struggle. And so, it’s just loving people where they’re at and helping them see what they are cable of instead of being focused on what they can’t do,” said Fortune.

Members of the community can meet Fortune during their ‘Sundays at SunCatcher’ where people are invited to come out and volunteer by grooming or walking the horses. The next event takes place Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian

Latest News

New Underwood weather radar malfunction caused enough damage to keep it off line for several...
New Underwood weather radar is back in business
Gusts could be up to 60 mph
Some snow Friday
In 2021, the South Dakota attorney general’s office announced the creation of a position to...
Bridging the gap; attorney general’s office unveils new MMIP & human trafficking coordinators
Kids with their gifts from the 2021 toy drive, credit Cheyenne River Youth Project.
Holiday tradition continues for the Cheyenne River Youth Project