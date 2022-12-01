Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

Netflix released roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan." (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words.

Netflix’s release of roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan” comes as their relatives — the Prince and Princess of Wales — embark on a U.S. trip meant to promote the future king’s Earthshot prize. The trip to Boston, which is William and Kate’s first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, had already been clouded by tensions with Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There’s the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us,” Meghan says as the trailer ends.

The trailer also includes images of the couple in happier times, with numerous happy shots of them together.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as “an unprecedented and in-depth” look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history.” It is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy winning producer of the Netflix documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The couple has already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night

Latest News

Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Relatives of Elizaveta, 94, transport her by a cargo cart to the evacuation train in Kherson,...
Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing,...
IG: Tax audits in years of Comey, McCabe reviews were random