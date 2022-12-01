Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service has a sweet deal for one day only, a Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities season pass for half price.

The 2023 season pass will be on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes will also be available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices.

The cost varies. The premium pass (includes Sheridan and Pactola complexes) is $20. The pass regularly sells for $40. The standard pass, which doesn’t include Pactola and Sheridan, will be $12.50 instead of the regular $25. Passes will be sold for cash or check; no credit cards will be accepted.

People can also buy a pass by mal if the postmark is between Dec. 2-4. Send the request to: FRM, PO Box 1168, Hill City, SD 57745. Include a self-addressed return envelope with a check.

The half-price deal is any time for people with senior or access passes as part of the America the Beautiful – National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Series.

