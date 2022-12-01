Anything but a tree - Parade of Trees

South Dakota Mines 17th annual parade of trees is at the Surbeck Center.
South Dakota Mines 17th annual parade of trees is at the Surbeck Center.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 17th annual Parade of Trees is happening at the South Dakota Mines, except this year no trees were involved.

Every year is a different theme picked by faculty and students. This year’s theme is ‘Anything but a tree’ which means student groups and organizations are able decorate something festive and present it, just without using a physical tree.

It’s an event open to the public, not just students or faculty.

“No charge to come in, we do ask as people are coming in if they would bring some non-perishable food items. We put that on our food pantry for our students,” said Cory Headley, director of student engagement, South Dakota Mines.

Everyone is encouraged to vote on their favorite non-tree, and the winner earns the “People’s Choice Award.”

“It’s sort of a friendly competition between departments. I know some of them take it a lot more seriously than others,” said Chris Pappas, student engagement, South Dakota Mines.

Eighteen groups participated this year, and some creative examples included toilet paper rolls in the shape of a tree, a pendulum swing that looked like Christmas ornaments, and miniature flags in the shape of a tree.

“This is just a great way for everybody to get involved. I mean all the organizations obviously brought trees, and it’s cool to look around. There are at least two other trees here that people from our chapter participated in making,” said Ryan Brugger, South Dakota Mines student.

The event is open to the public Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.- to 1 p.m. in the ballroom at the Surbeck Center on campus.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian

Latest News

While the Rushmore state was able to hire people for both MMIP liaison and human trafficking...
Red Ribbon Skirt Society founder reacts to new MMIP liaison staffing
New Underwood weather radar malfunction caused enough damage to keep it off line for several...
New Underwood weather radar is back in business
Through her ranching background and love of horses, Fortune has found a home at the SunCatcher...
I Caught you Caring: Meet Francie Fortune
Gusts could be up to 60 mph
Some snow Friday