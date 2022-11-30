Very nice for Thursday, but snow is possible Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snowfall across our area on Friday. Snow will start overnight Thursday in the Big Horns. The rest of Sheridan County will see moderate snowfall early Friday morning, especially before sunrise. The rest of our area will see scattered snow showers throughout the morning hours Friday, but accumulation outside of Sheridan County will be minimal. Snowfall will clear out by the afternoon & evening Friday. Sheridan could see up to 4 inches of snow, with the rest of our area expected to see less than 2 inches. Temperatures tonight won’t be nearly as cold with most of our area seeing lows in the 20s and teens. Highs tomorrow will be very comfortable with 50s expected for a lot of Western South Dakota. However, we will see some windy weather the next few days. The windiest area tonight will be the Black Hills. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the majority of the hills. We could see wind gusts up to 60 mph at times overnight for those in the High Wind Warning. Windy weather will continue for the Black Hills and surrounding areas during the afternoon tomorrow. By the time we get to Friday, we are going to see more windy weather, although the windiest area by then will be the South Dakota plains. The winds will die down by Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will be near average, with cold weather again to start next work week.

