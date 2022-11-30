Shop with the Rush event brings the community together for the holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the spirit of Christmas, Rapid City Rush is working to support local kids in making their holiday dreams come true.

Tuesday, Fleet Farm hosted their Shop with the Rush event which allowed children from the community to shop at the store with money provided by Fleet Farm, and donations from the Rapid City Rush staff and fans.

17 kids were paired with two players, coaches, or staff members from the team to help them shop for either their families or themselves. The event is a great way to kick off the Christmas season by supporting the community in their holiday needs.

”So, I think you know above all anything else we pride ourselves on being a community asset and being really strong members of the community. So, we like to give back however and whenever we can, this event is just one of those many opportunities. We have a really good relationship with Fleet Farm, and they came to us with the idea, and we were thrilled to jump on board, thrilled to get our players and staff involved and hopefully make Christmas a little bit brighter for these kiddos and their families,” said Valerie Webster, vice president of business development with the Rapid City Rush.

The event ended with a pizza party for the children and they were also given the opportunity to wrap their presents.

