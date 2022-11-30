Sheridan Lake area open for ice fishing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service will close the Sheridan Lake Campground Thursday, Dec. 1, but still allow public day use access for ice fishing.

People can go through the Woodsy Loop in the campground to get to the lake for fishing. There is limited parking along the roads.

Toilets close to the lake will remain open and serviced throughout the winter.

Another area of the lake, South Beach Access, is closed for a winter construction project. There is no vehicle access to this area and the toilets are closed for the off-season.

