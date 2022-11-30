Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota

Drug bust is reportedly the largest fentanyl haul in South Dakota history
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal police officer discovered 16 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills.(Roberts County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office reportedly made the largest fentanyl bust in South Dakota history on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, a deputy working with a Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal police officer made a traffic stop where they discovered more than 16 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills. The fentanyl powder weighted 3.4 pounds; and there were about 53,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

The street value of this haul is estimated to be about $2 million.

Two people were arrested but their names were not released due to the continuing investigation by federal agencies, according to the sheriff’s office.

“According to DEA statistics this amount of Fentanyl would have the potential of killing over 3,690,000 people. The SD Census last conducted in 2020 indicates the population of SD at 886,667,” the post read.

The case has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Three days later (Tuesday, Nov. 29), the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office was involved in another drug bust.

Roberts County Sheriff's deputies made several arrests Tuesday, Nov. 29, following a tip about...
Roberts County Sheriff's deputies made several arrests Tuesday, Nov. 29, following a tip about drugs in a Sisseton home.(Roberts County Sheriff's Office)

This time, a tip led deputies to a Sisseton home where they 3.38 ounces of cocaine, more than 70 hydrocodone pills, over two ounces of marijuana. Also found were scales, baggies, more than $6,000, and ledgers believed to be associated with the distribution of these illicit narcotics.

Deputies also found two loaded handguns and 16 lower rifle components that appeared to be used for the manufacturing of fully operational rifles.

Two Roberts County residents were arrested but names were not released.

