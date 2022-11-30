Noem, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate

Active duty military must get COVID-19 vaccine.
Active duty military must get COVID-19 vaccine.(WITN News)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Almost two dozen governors, including South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, want Congress to stop the Biden Administration from mandating military people be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a letter to congressional leaders, the governors stated: “The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home.”

The letter ties the COVID vaccine mandate to the number of people leaving the military and recruiting goals not being met.

The National Guard reportedly is set to discharge 14,000 soldiers over the next two years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governors’ letter. As of earlier this month, 8,000 active duty servicemembers have been discharged since the vaccine was mandated.

The letter is cosigned by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Amid rising inflation driving up the cost of groceries, the increase could have the potential...
Millions of Americans will see an increase in Social Security benefits
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian

Latest News

Artwork from General Beadle Elementary School students auctioned off to raise funds for...
General Beadle Elementary art auction raises after-school funds
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive...
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award
THE LAST TUESDAY IN NOVEMBER IS KNOWN AS GIVING TUESDAY ...ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO GIVE TO A...
Day of Giving