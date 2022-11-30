General Beadle Elementary art auction raises after-school funds

Artwork from General Beadle Elementary School students auctioned off to raise funds for after-school programs.
Artwork from General Beadle Elementary School students auctioned off to raise funds for after-school programs.(Rapid City Area Schools)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - General Beadle Elementary School students are selling their artwork to raise money for their after-school programs.

The artwork is offered in an online auction now through Dec. 11. To browse and purchase the art, go to https://givebutter.com/c/EmNO0N/auction.

“The money raised will go towards starting after-school clubs for our students. We want to develop their natural talents and grow their interests in positive activities that could very well lead to careers,” said Dr. Johanna Sailor, General Beadle principal.

School clubs include flute, drums, archery, Lego, chess, etc.

“While raising funds is important to foster our students’ talents and interests, having all students create something that is entirely their own and have others appreciate and even purchase something they created, is where the real value is for this event. The art auction has given students an authentic experience where they can see their talents have value to others,” Sailor explained.

